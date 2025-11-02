Clorox (CLX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Clorox to post earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $1.4144 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 3, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Clorox to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Clorox Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of CLX opened at $112.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. Clorox has a 1 year low of $110.61 and a 1 year high of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.90.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.07%.

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,475.38. This represents a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming raised its position in Clorox by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $437,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Clorox by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 170,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Clorox by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $130.20.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

