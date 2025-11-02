WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 627,900 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the September 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WhiteFiber stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 42,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.11% of WhiteFiber at the end of the most recent quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WYFI. UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on WhiteFiber in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of WhiteFiber in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research upgraded WhiteFiber to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum began coverage on WhiteFiber in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WhiteFiber in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

WhiteFiber Stock Performance

Shares of WYFI opened at $33.99 on Friday. WhiteFiber has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $40.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.48.

About WhiteFiber

We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”).

