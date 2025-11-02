Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Short Interest Update

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 97,000 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the September 30th total of 197,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 277,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 277,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Jin Medical International Stock Down 23.4%

NASDAQ ZJYL opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65. Jin Medical International has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $2.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut Jin Medical International from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Jin Medical International has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Jin Medical International Company Profile

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China.

