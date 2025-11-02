NEXT (LON:NXT) Insider Sells £353,627.92 in Stock

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) insider Richard Papp sold 2,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of £140.44, for a total transaction of £353,627.92.

LON:NXT opened at £143.25 on Friday. NEXT plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,028 and a fifty-two week high of £146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is £124.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is £123.84. The stock has a market cap of £16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37.

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported GBX 324.20 EPS for the quarter. NEXT had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 55.99%. Analysts expect that NEXT plc will post 660.7526882 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NXT shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of NEXT from £147 to £178 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NEXT from £108 to £116 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a £115 price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NEXT from £117 to £130.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NEXT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £136.26.

Founded as a tailoring business in Leeds in 1864 by Joseph Hepworth and Son, today, the company offers clothing, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products to our UK and International customers.

NEXT has over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire, and over 180 franchise branches across Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

