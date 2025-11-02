NEXT (LON:NXT) Insider Sells £353,627.92 in Stock

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) insider Richard Papp sold 2,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of £140.44, for a total transaction of £353,627.92.
NEXT Stock Performance
LON:NXT opened at £143.25 on Friday. NEXT plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,028 and a fifty-two week high of £146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is £124.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is £123.84. The stock has a market cap of £16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37.
NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported GBX 324.20 EPS for the quarter. NEXT had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 55.99%. Analysts expect that NEXT plc will post 660.7526882 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About NEXT
Founded as a tailoring business in Leeds in 1864 by Joseph Hepworth and Son, today, the company offers clothing, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products to our UK and International customers.
NEXT has over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire, and over 180 franchise branches across Europe, Asia and the Middle East.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NEXT
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Is Beyond Meat a Buy After Meme Stock Surge? Analysts Say No
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- ABBV Stock: $250 May Be the New Floor After Big Q3 Earnings Beat
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Super Micro’s Moment of Truth: A Growth Story Under Pressure
Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.