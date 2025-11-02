Champion Homes (SKY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share and revenue of $636.96 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.31. Champion Homes had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 8.50%.The business had revenue of $701.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Champion Homes to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Champion Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $68.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.63 and its 200-day moving average is $72.83. Champion Homes has a twelve month low of $59.44 and a twelve month high of $116.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Champion Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Champion Homes from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Champion Homes from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Champion Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Insider Activity at Champion Homes

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total value of $65,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,376.32. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Champion Homes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Champion Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Champion Homes in the second quarter worth $219,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Champion Homes in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Champion Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Champion Homes by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter.

Champion Homes Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

