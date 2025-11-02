Accel Entertainment (ACEL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $327.9630 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Accel Entertainment Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of ACEL opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Accel Entertainment has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $13.27. The stock has a market cap of $859.08 million, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $277,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 248,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,779.85. This represents a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 456.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 195.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACEL shares. Zacks Research cut Accel Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

