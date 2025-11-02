Life Time Group (LTH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Life Time Group to post earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $770.9280 million for the quarter. Life Time Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $761.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Life Time Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE LTH opened at $24.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.70. Life Time Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LTH shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Life Time Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Life Time Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $48.00 price objective on Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

In other Life Time Group news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 4,991,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $144,517,705.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,906,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,030,465.95. This trade represents a 16.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $121,634.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 81,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,301.50. This trade represents a 5.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 10,743,880 shares of company stock valued at $311,008,231 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Life Time Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Life Time Group by 545.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

