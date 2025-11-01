Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 16,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.7% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $220.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.46. The company has a market cap of $140.76 billion, a PE ratio of 92.87, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.22 and a 12-month high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.06 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total transaction of $423,980.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 98,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,878,047.14. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $727,989.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,786.36. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,670 shares of company stock valued at $26,153,969. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.