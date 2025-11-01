Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 16,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.7% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $727,989.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,786.36. This trade represents a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total value of $423,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 98,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,878,047.14. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,670 shares of company stock valued at $26,153,969. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:COF opened at $220.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.76 billion, a PE ratio of 92.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.46. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.22 and a 12-month high of $232.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.06 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

