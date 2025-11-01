Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Purchased by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 826.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,403 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,988,129,000 after buying an additional 117,427,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,250,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,782,590,000 after purchasing an additional 506,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,961,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,519,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,766,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,647,000 after purchasing an additional 734,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 45.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,677,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,595 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $727,989.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,786.36. This represents a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.68, for a total value of $23,354,720.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,051,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,281,135.04. This represents a 2.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,670 shares of company stock worth $26,153,969. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of COF stock opened at $220.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.46. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.22 and a fifty-two week high of $232.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $1.70. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The business had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

