AMG National Trust Bank Has $2.73 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,028 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $378,459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,197,468,000 after buying an additional 1,212,327 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 3,581.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 711,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $149,149,000 after purchasing an additional 692,489 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $98,984,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 243.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 754,550 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $128,689,000 after purchasing an additional 535,060 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,420. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $201.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.37. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The company had revenue of $23.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($10.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $255.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $249.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

