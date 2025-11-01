Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,068 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,197,468,000 after buying an additional 1,212,327 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,198,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $715,979,000 after acquiring an additional 19,615 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,933,139 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $500,247,000 after acquiring an additional 91,707 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,110,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,895,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,014,928 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $422,188,000 after acquiring an additional 46,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $201.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $242.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.17 and a 200 day moving average of $212.37.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The company had revenue of $23.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($10.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,420. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

