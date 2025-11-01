Linscomb Wealth Inc. Buys 38 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Novem Group increased its position in Caterpillar by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. increased its position in Caterpillar by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $578.28 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $596.21. The company has a market capitalization of $270.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $478.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.The company had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.17 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $729.00 price objective (up previously from $582.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $450.00 to $506.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $502.00 to $557.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $513.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,586.40. The trade was a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total value of $7,088,152.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 482,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,211,839.35. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,985 shares of company stock valued at $25,559,300. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

