Assetmark Inc. Has $20.66 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $20,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total transaction of $6,659,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 90,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,458,600. This represents a 20.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chubb from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Chubb from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.79.

Chubb Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:CB opened at $277.13 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $252.16 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.67. The company has a market cap of $109.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.19%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

