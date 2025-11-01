Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 485.7% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 20,813 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Danaher by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 170,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. boosted its position in Danaher by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 322,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price objective on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.39.

Danaher Stock Up 0.3%

Danaher stock opened at $215.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $258.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.47.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

