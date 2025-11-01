Keybank National Association OH Has $5.98 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG $NVS

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 66.0% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its position in shares of Novartis by 172.2% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Cfra set a $126.00 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. HC Wainwright downgraded Novartis to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.33.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $123.92 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $96.06 and a 12-month high of $133.55. The stock has a market cap of $261.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.37 and a 200-day moving average of $120.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.01). Novartis had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.49%.The firm had revenue of $13.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

