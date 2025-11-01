Haven Private LLC Makes New Investment in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Haven Private LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,613 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Novem Group grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 81.6% in the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 4,025 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.9%

ABT stock opened at $123.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.45 and its 200-day moving average is $131.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $110.86 and a twelve month high of $141.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.88%.Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

