HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 1,135 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 137.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 388.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $206.51 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $219.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.71 and its 200 day moving average is $198.36.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.