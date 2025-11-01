Spire Wealth Management Acquires 1,251 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 32,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,923,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Dbs Bank raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.67.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $260.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.19 and a 12 month high of $329.93. The company has a market cap of $105.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 70.63% and a net margin of 19.79%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.81%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $4,033,055.43. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,244,543.88. The trade was a 43.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 23,605 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.32, for a total value of $7,041,843.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 76,161 shares in the company, valued at $22,720,349.52. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.