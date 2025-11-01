Atria Investments Inc Has $6.30 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $117.80 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.58.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

