Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7%

VB stock opened at $254.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.72. The stock has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.