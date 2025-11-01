Crescent Sterling Ltd. Invests $221,000 in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,784 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Walt Disney by 71.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 542 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $112.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.12 and a 200-day moving average of $112.68. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $202.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.90.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

