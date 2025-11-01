Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Stock Position Increased by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 706,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,649 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 5.9% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $40,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $222,710,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 69,173 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,765,000 after buying an additional 27,816 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $60.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

