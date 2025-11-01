Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Acquires 1,610 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at $171,230.92. The trade was a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 8,335 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.06, for a total transaction of $1,384,110.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 36,541 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,998.46. This represents a 18.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 166,502 shares of company stock worth $27,472,615 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $180.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.54. The company has a market cap of $195.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $205.95.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Arete upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.95.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

