Linscomb Wealth Inc. Has $42.02 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.9% of Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $42,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 56,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 80,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 73,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,588 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the second quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 12,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 36,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2%

XOM stock opened at $114.52 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $123.21. The firm has a market cap of $488.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

