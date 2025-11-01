Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Grows Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.2% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 106.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 27.0% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $227,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $513.47.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491.04. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $492.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $113.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $576.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $481.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.84 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.05%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

