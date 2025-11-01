AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 566.7% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 266.7% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 405.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM opened at $144.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $116.12 and a one year high of $186.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.80.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

