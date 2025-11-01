Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 234 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total transaction of $4,252,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,843.04. This trade represents a 73.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3%

REGN stock opened at $651.80 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $476.49 and a twelve month high of $883.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $581.80 and a 200 day moving average of $565.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $2.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 32.13%.The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on REGN shares. Wall Street Zen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $890.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $802.36.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

