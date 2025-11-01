1,590 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Purchased by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $256.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total transaction of $2,767,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 313,848 shares in the company, valued at $50,507,558.64. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,897,879.56. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 274,118 shares of company stock worth $46,180,719. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.32.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

