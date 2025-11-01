Center for Financial Planning Inc. Buys 1,600 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 282.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,166 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $366,959,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 27,635,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,046,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,537 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2,140.8% in the first quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 5,929,623 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $224,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,547,489 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,421,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661,958 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $159,147,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FCX opened at $41.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $49.21.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.97%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Dbs Bank dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Johnson Rice decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Hsbc Global Res raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.01.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

