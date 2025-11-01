Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 3,640 Shares of Southern Company (The) $SO

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Southern by 24.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 34,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at $2,352,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Southern by 1,982.6% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 35.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 116,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 30,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in Southern by 6.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 268,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,670,000 after purchasing an additional 17,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SO. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Southern from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Southern to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.66.

Southern Trading Down 0.9%

SO stock opened at $94.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Southern Company has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $100.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.30 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.540 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

