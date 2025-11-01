AMG National Trust Bank Buys 1,970 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,641 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 59.7% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 833.3% in the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 360.0% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. CICC Research increased their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Dbs Bank upped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “negative” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $505.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and eleven have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.51.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. The trade was a 14.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $456.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.25 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $410.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.47. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.37, a P/E/G ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The company had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

