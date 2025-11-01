Linscomb Wealth Inc. Has $852,000 Stock Holdings in Fastenal Company $FAST

Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 99.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 15,575 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 176.5% in the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Fastenal by 94.2% in the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 28,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 98.9% in the second quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 5,379,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,765 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 139.9% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $42,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,050. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $333,000.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,747.98. This represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 90,178 shares of company stock worth $4,336,603 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Stock Down 1.0%

FAST opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day moving average is $44.34. Fastenal Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 13th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 15.34%.The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FAST

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.