GAM Holding AG Acquires New Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,372,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 34.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,213,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,522 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,103,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,191,000 after purchasing an additional 726,267 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,529.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,290,000 after purchasing an additional 665,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,519,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,564,000 after purchasing an additional 430,269 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $111.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.94 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.67. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.47.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.60%. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.8925 dividend. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 5,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $659,060.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,190.84. The trade was a 47.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $179,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,960. The trade was a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,741 shares of company stock worth $2,523,854. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEC. KeyCorp raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.21.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

