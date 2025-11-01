Mill Capital Management LLC Sells 368 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Mill Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $531,037,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 21.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,159,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,656,000 after acquiring an additional 746,364 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $54,934,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9,614.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 624,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,845,000 after acquiring an additional 618,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,307,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of DD opened at $81.58 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.57, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.63.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.42.

In related news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,604.45. This represents a 52.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 74,208 shares of company stock worth $5,714,861 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

