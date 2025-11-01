GAM Holding AG Takes $804,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,802 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $210.05 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.64 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The stock has a market cap of $234.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.18 and a 200-day moving average of $239.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.23%.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 1,374 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.46, for a total value of $302,912.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 582,065,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,322,242,802.50. The trade was a 0.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 2,322,741 shares of company stock valued at $556,959,972 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. KeyCorp restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $291.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.63.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

