Syverson Strege & Co Takes $753,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.5% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $843.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $685.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $652.00 to $677.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $779.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.1%

GS opened at $789.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $773.85 and a 200 day moving average of $690.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.38 and a 12 month high of $825.25. The company has a market cap of $239.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total value of $6,754,590.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,755,196.68. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

