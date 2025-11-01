The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 20,367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,527 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.90.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $112.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

