Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Stock Holdings Decreased by Fisher Funds Management LTD

Fisher Funds Management LTD decreased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 12,106 shares during the quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 30.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 320 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on STX. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.18.

STX opened at $255.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $280.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.88.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 297.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.950 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 36.97%.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total value of $318,039.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,327.96. This trade represents a 7.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 485,668 shares in the company, valued at $121,368,433.20. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,090 shares of company stock worth $9,759,648. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

