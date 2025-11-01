Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $2.31 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $529,264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $558,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,815 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $733,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,330 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,516,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $620,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 301.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,156,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,491,000 after purchasing an additional 868,953 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Compass Point reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $347,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,938.16. This trade represents a 10.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $264,706.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,731.33. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,374 shares of company stock worth $996,093. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal stock opened at $69.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.09. The firm has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

