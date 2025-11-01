Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $170.00. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.67% from the company’s current price.

FI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Stephens downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fiserv from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.95.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $66.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $64.52 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.77.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 17.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $1,722,584,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $1,252,260,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 77.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691,703 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $356,643,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 939.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,039,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.