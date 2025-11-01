NWK Group Inc. Invests $6.26 Million in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 54,267 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,000. Shopify comprises 2.2% of NWK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of SHOP opened at $173.86 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.84 and a 12-month high of $182.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.57 and its 200 day moving average is $127.27. The stock has a market cap of $225.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NASDAQ:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.42%.The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.35.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

