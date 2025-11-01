Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Rating Lowered to Hold at KeyCorp

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fiserv’s FY2027 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

FI has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Fiserv and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. William Blair cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.95.

Fiserv stock opened at $66.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $64.52 and a 12 month high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 17.05%.The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,079,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,059,063,000 after purchasing an additional 535,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 77.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,703 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,284,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,451,000 after purchasing an additional 253,544 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $1,722,584,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $1,252,260,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

