Oracle Corporation $ORCL Stock Position Trimmed by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC cut its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $13,971,282.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 151,999 shares in the company, valued at $43,018,756.98. This trade represents a 24.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,784. The trade was a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,134 shares of company stock valued at $64,268,949. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Oracle from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $262.60 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.97 and its 200-day moving average is $225.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.