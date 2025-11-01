Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 134,950 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $21,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Melius initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler set a $141.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $114.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $123.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.94.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

