Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC Has $701,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,404 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,718,770.24. This trade represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,230.92. The trade was a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 166,502 shares of company stock valued at $27,472,615 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $180.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $195.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $205.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

