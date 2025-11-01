Terril Brothers Inc. Purchases 189 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Terril Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.5% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler set a $141.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.2%

XOM opened at $114.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $123.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

