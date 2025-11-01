Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Position Boosted by Twin City Private Wealth LLC

Twin City Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 3.5% of Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Novem Group grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of PM opened at $144.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.05 and a 200-day moving average of $168.80. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%.The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.