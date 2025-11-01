Center for Financial Planning Inc. Buys 29 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. McKesson makes up about 0.3% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at $475,235,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in McKesson by 4,559.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 427,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,840,000 after buying an additional 418,524 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in McKesson by 33.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,461,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,927,000 after buying an additional 365,484 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 92.3% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 650,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,760,000 after buying an additional 312,473 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at $140,742,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on McKesson from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on McKesson from $820.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $810.00 to $857.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $839.15.

McKesson Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE MCK opened at $811.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $741.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $718.80. McKesson Corporation has a twelve month low of $498.32 and a twelve month high of $846.32. The company has a market capitalization of $100.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.52.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The firm had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total value of $218,347.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,031.19. The trade was a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total value of $8,418,165.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,987.56. This represents a 74.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,189 shares of company stock worth $16,722,190. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

