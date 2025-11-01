Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Has $431,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $535,023,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 98.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,900,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $497,105,000 after buying an additional 4,903,969 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,319.7% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,848,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759,520 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,827,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,853,302,000 after buying an additional 4,027,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,505,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,632,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 44.32%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

